Brynn Smith booked 14 kills to help the AGWSR Cougars beat Paton-Churdan in Ackley Wednesday night. The Class 1A quarterfinal win moved the Cougars to the semifinals Monday against topranked Janesville in Janesville.
The last time the AGWSR Cougars faced Janesville was in Janesville for a Class 1A second round Regional game. Then sophomore Taylor Sperfslage turned an ankle during warm-ups and couldn’t play. Now a senior, she gets her chance on Monday when the Cougars go back to Janesville for a Regional semifinal. They earned the right with a 3-0 quarterfinal win Wednesday against Paton-Churdan (25-15, 25-20, 25-15) in Ackley.
“I am looking forward to it a lot,” Sperfslage said. “We are so much better than we were the last time they saw us. I’m excited to show them how far we’ve come since then. They probably expect us to just hand them the match, and that’s not going to happen. I just want to show them what we got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.