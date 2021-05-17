Head coach Ryley Schipper thought his team was doing enough to be in the top-two on Friday, but said his squad wasn’t playing their best golf at the Class 1A Sectional meet at the Town and Country Course in Nashua as scattered scores came in. He ended up very happy with the results, however.
Schipper’s AGWSR Cougars walked away with the Sectional title with a team 343. The beat fellow District qualifier North Butler’s 364. The Cougars also claimed the top two medals with Daniel Stahl carding a 78 and Ben Macy an 84. Other scoring cards included a 96 from Trey Lashbrook and a 92 from Eli Brandt.
