The AGWSR Cougars entered last spring’s Class 1A Sectional with heavy hearts and an almost divine-like inspiration with the loss of longtime head coach Brad Hames. Those things led to a State championship. This season, their talent seems to have caught up with all that.
Led by seniors Daniel Stahl and Eli Brandt, the Cougars took their first step towards their title defense with a runner-up team finish at a Sectional in Winthrop. After entering the meet with the third-best 18-hole low at 348, AGWSR shot a 316. That was second to host East Buchanan’s 306 and well ahead of Don Bosco’s 345, both with lower 18-hole scores coming in. All three teams move on.
