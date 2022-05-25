Daniel Stahl will be remembered as one of the best to ever play golf at AGWSR. The Cougar senior, already with top10 and team champion medals from last spring, capped his career with an individual third-place medal at Ames this week.
Now that it’s all said and done, Daniel Stahl will be remembered as one of the best to ever golf at AGWSR. The senior Cougar backed up his top-10 finish a year ago with a third-place medal on Tuesday in Ames.
It took Stahl 161 strokes to get around the Ames Golf & Country Clube course over two days. He shot an 81 on Monday and followed with an 80 on day two to finish 11 strokes behind winner Bennett Berger of Lake Mills and seven behind Mason City Newman runner-up Tim Castle.
