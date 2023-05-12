Elise Olson gets the baton from Trinity Rotgers in the sprint medley at Thursday's Class 1A State Qualifier in Northwood. They were joined by Trevyn Smith and Brynn Smith in winning the event and becoming one of four automatic qualifiers for the Cougars - who won the team title.
Kaden Abbas was disqualified after finishing first in the 110-meter high hurdles in the Class 1A State Qualifier in Northwood for not making a legitimate effort to clear the final two hurdles. Bradly Roder (right) finished second after the call, putting himself on the bubble for the State meet.
The AGWSR Cougars knew three things after Thursday’s Class 1A State Qualifier in Northwood; who is going to Des Moines, who might be going to Des Moines, and that their girls are champions.
AGWSR’ s girls won the team title with 117 points and four event champions. Only the winners of each event earned a spot in next week’s Iowa State Track and field championships in Des Moines. With those four, head coach Eric Olson was confident six other events would find a spot in Drake Stadium – but they had to wait until Friday afternoon at the earliest to find out.
