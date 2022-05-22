The AGWSR Cougars brought nine events to the 2022 Iowa State Track and Field Championships in Des Moines. The last ran on the final day Saturday with Karis Lippert in the 800-meter run taking 11th. Starting in lane four of the waterfall, she found herself in a crowd and finished ninth in her heat after getting pushed to the outside.
“I really liked the start I had, I felt I got out the best I had all year,” Lippert said. “The only place it got a little crowded was around the 200 meter curve. Girls were trying to make their moves and I could tell people were getting stuck. I avoided that by using the outside lane to pass.”
