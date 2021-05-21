Karis Lippert was given the baton in third place and she maintained it. The AGWSR foursome of Lippert, Kate Pfaltzgraff, Brynn Smith and Alyssa Hames took bronze in the 4x800 with a PR on day one fo the 2021 Iowa State Track and Field Championships.
Karis Lippert was given the baton in third place and she maintained it. The AGWSR foursome of Lippert, Kate Pfaltzgraff, Brynn Smith and Alyssa Hames took bronze in the 4x800 with a PR on day one fo the 2021 Iowa State Track and Field Championships.
The AGWSR Cougars were in four events on day one of the 2021 Iowa State Track and field Championships. They placed in one, the girls 4x800. The other three came in in position to score medals, but the rain and the magnitude of Drake Stadium didn’t help.
Abby Veld and Cale Culver started things off for AGWSR in the girls shot put and boys long jump respectively. They came in seeded fifth and sixth off of their State Qualifier. Veld finished 20th with a 32’8.5” best toss. Culver cleared 19’4.75” to finish 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.