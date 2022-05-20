It was an up and down first day of the Iowa State Track and Field Championships for the AGWSR Cougars. Abby Veld, a sophomore returning State qualifier finished ninth when her best throw of the year would have put her in second. Then there was Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff who came in to the Class 1A 3200 meter finals seeded 20th but finished 17th. Brynn Smith closed AGWSR portion of the day as the 12th seed in the 400 meter dash and finished fourth.
With six events remaining - including Veld in the discus, Ava Olson in the high jump, the distance medley (Trinity Rotgers, Olson, B. Smith, Karis Lippert), and the 4x100 (Olson, Trevyn Smith, B. Smith, Rotgers) for the girls and Darren Veld in the discus for the boys on Friday, and Lippert in the 800 meter run on Saturday - it remains to be seen how the ride will end.
