Even though Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Aplington-Parkersburg ended South Hardin’s season, there were plenty of positives to take away from the district game and the year for first-time head coach Dan Huntley.
“Night and day one could say, especially from the start of the season to where we are now. Start of the season and even midway through the season we make a mistake and the whole team would just shut down,” Huntley said. “Mentality is probably the biggest thing we saw. We set the school record for hits, stolen bases, it’s mentality and our approach. At the beginning of the season, football and basketball workouts were taking priority and by midseason they start to see their potential and these guys are wanting to practice twice a day and that’s awesome. Just our approach and our mentality, we’re creating baseball players. That’s what we’re doing.”
