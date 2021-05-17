Iowa Falls-Alden's Jocelyn Mulford - pictured during a previous home meet - finished seventh at Monday's Class 2A Regional in Clarion. The Cadets advanced to next week's Regional Finals after finishing in second place.
How improved is the Iowa Falls-Alden girls golf team?
Following Monday's Class 2A Regional at Clarion, head coach Dave Bonde admitted it wasn't the best day for his team, but the Cadets still found a way to advance to next week's Regional Final in Eagle Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.