The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR/South Hardin Cadets entered Friday’s Class 2A Regional opener with a lot of confidence. They had beaten Webster City twice this season by a combined 11-0. But head coach Morgan Vierkandt said this was different. Still, the Cadets won 8-0 on the strength of four Emma Olberding goals in Iowa Falls.
“One thing that we focused on was to improve and up the intensity,” Vierkandt said. “We really had to establish with everybody that this was a different game, a different set of circumstance. Now as soon as you lose, you’re done. We played really well.”
