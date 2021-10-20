With big leads in both the second and third set, South Hardin had the opportunity to put in some of their youngsters. Freshman Alli Sheldahl finished with four kills as the Tigers advanced to the Regional Semifinal on Monday.
On paper, South Hardin should have defeated Ogden in quick fashion. But, it is the postseason tournament and every team comes in with a 0-0 record and the Tigers knew they could not take anything for granted.
Behind a strong service game, SH was able to dispatch the Bulldogs in just over an hour Wednesday night. The Tigers tallied 19 aces and exposed Ogden’s weaknesses in the 25-9, 25-6 and 25-11 Class 2A Quarterfinal sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.