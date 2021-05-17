South Hardin knew it would be difficult to have anyone advance beyond Friday’s Class 2A Sectional meet.
The meet medalist -Ashton Martens of Grundy Center – shot a 76 and the highest score of individual qualifiers at Fox Ridge in Dike was an 81. For the Tigers, the lowest score card turned in was a 98. The team finished eighth overall in the field and were more than 100 strokes behind second place Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.