The South Hardin season came to a close on Wednesday at Parkersburg.
The Tigers finished seventh out of nine teams – one did not have enough to score a team – with an overall score of 413. The top three teams all advanced and were all within two strokes of each other. The hosts, Aplington-Parkersburg, won the meet to advance with a 324. Union came in second with a 325 and Hudson was third (326).
