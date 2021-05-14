Andrew Bicknese hands the baton to teammate Garret Renaud during the 4x200 event at Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifier in Hudson. The relay is one of three that is on the bubble for an at-large berth to the State Track and Field Championships.
While Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifier in Hudson was viewed by many as one of the toughest and deepest of the state, Iowa Falls-Alden Head Coach Dave Harms believes the elite competition extracted a strong performance out of his team.
The Cadets found automatic berths tough to earn, but left Hudson with three automatic State bids and hopes for multiple other events.
