Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller (left) and Ellie Meyer run in the 3000 meters during Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifier in Hudson. Meyer won gold in three events, while Miller is hoping for at-large bids in both the 1500 and 3000.
Ellie Meyer has locked down the 800, 1500 and 3000 meter races during a dominant senior season, and that didn't change despite facing a very good field of competitors at Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifier in Hudson.
Despite the challenges, no one had an answer for the talented Iowa Falls-Alden runner, as she won gold in all three events. Meyer won the 800 in 2:21.64, claimed first in the 1500 (4:58.04) and added a victory in the 3000 (10:39.95).
