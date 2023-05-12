Iowa Falls-Alden's Teah Miller qualified for State Track in both the 800 and 3000 meter events at Thursday's qualifier in Dike. The Cadets recorded a total of four automatic bids and wait to see if any at-large entries are official on Friday.
The familiar names that have helped carry the points load for the Iowa Falls-Alden girls track program during the past 3-4 years answered the bell again at Thursday's Class 2A State Qualifier Meet in Dike.
Sprinter Jazz Dagel and distance runner Teah Miller delivered in multiple events, as the duo combined for four automatic berths into next week's State Track and Field Championships.
