Nathan Schmitz runs his leg of the Sprint Medley during Thursday's State Qualifier in Dike. That event scored an automatic bid to State due to a second place finish. Iowa Falls-Alden has seven State events locked in, but there is a good possibility more will be announced on Friday.
The Iowa Falls-Alden boys track team departed Dike with seven automatic bids to the State Track and Field Championships, but there is a strong possibility that by the end of the day on Friday, that number may increase.
Competing at Thursday's State Qualifier, the Cadets powered to a second-place finish in the team standings, tallying 113 points to finish in the runner-up spot to Grundy Center (129).
