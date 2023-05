Just The Facts

Saturday's final day of the State Track and Field Championships also signified a changing of the guard within the Iowa Falls-Alden girls track program.

Jazz Dagel and Teah Miller have been consistent performers for the team for the past four seasons, and have filled several state events on an annual basis.

That made the final day of competition inside Drake Stadium all the more poignant for the duo.

Dagel had one last opportunity to fulfill her goal of becoming a state champion in either or both of the 100 and 200 sprint events.

The bad news is there was one fast obstacle in her way in the form of Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers, who carried the fastest times into both finals.

Sellers lived up to the billings, winning the 100 with a new state record (12.06) to hold off Dagel, who clocked a 12.52 to take the silver for the second consecutive season.

Later in the afternoon, the two collided again in the 200 final, and Sellers added another gold by crossing the finish line in 24.98. Dagel's 26.03 time placed her sixth in the field.

I'm very happy to end with two more medals. She is a beast and so good. I thought I could get her in the 100 and I stayed with her for awhile but she just has another gear with 40 meters to go," Dagel said. "Her last 40 meters are so good."

Dagel finished her career with five state medals, as she was part of the seventh-place distance medley relay team (Ally Mulford, Avery Buresh and Abby Harding) that earned a placing during the 2021 season.

The IF-A sprinter was also pleased that she was able to recover from a preseason weight-lifting injury that slowed her initially.

"I pulled something in my knew when I was doing a deadlift. I heard a pop and it was scary. I'm just glad I was able to get back here one last time," Dagel said.

She will now turn her attention to collegiate track and field as a member of Wayne State College (Nebraska).

Miller's final bow

Two days after scoring her first state medal in the Class 2A 3000 meters, Miller ran in both the 800 and 1500 finals on Saturday.

Due to the placing of the 800 meters during regular season meet formats, the IF-A senior admitted she was not used to starting an 800 meters fresh from a physical standpoint. Saturday's field pushed the pace and Miller said she felt some tightness in her quads, but she battled to a 19th place finish in 2:24.36. That was a personal best for her.

"I was thinking I might be able to medal in that one, but the race was so quick today and you just don't have a lot of time to recover if you make a mistake," Miller said. "You just go as fast as you can. It was a PR so I can't be too disappointed."

Fittingly, Miller closed her career on a high note in the 1500. One of her goals was to finish under five minutes, an achievement that had eluded her until Saturday. She crossed the tape in 4:53.46 to take 11th overall, closing her time in a Cadet uniform.

"I am very content with how I ended things here. I wouldn't say I'm sad because while this chapter is closing, I will be opening a new one running track and cross country for Luther College," Miller said. "I'm just thankful because it takes a lot of work for me to get here. This doesn't come easily for me, so it's all about working out every summer and every winter to get faster and stronger to improve my conditioning."

IF-A officially finished 21st in the Class 2A standings with 13 points. Van Meter won the team title with 71 points.