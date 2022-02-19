Carter Kolthoff rebounded from a disappointing 3-2 loss in the semifinals to top-ranked Camron Phetxoumphone of Webster City to finish third at State. Kolthoff is a two-time medalist and is the school record holder in both career pins and career wins.
Photo Courtesy of Ross Thede/Marshalltown Times Republican
How would Carter Kolthoff respond after a gut-wrenching loss in the 120-pound Class 2A Semifinals? That was the primary question that would be answered during the Saturday morning session at Wells Fargo Arena.
The SH-BCLUW senior only suffered 17 defeats during his four-year career, and only two of those this winter. The second loss was a questionable 3-2 semifinal loss to top-ranked and two-time State Champion Cam Phetxoumphone of Webster City.
