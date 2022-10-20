Senior Teah Miller (left) and freshman Nakia Ollivierre led the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet girls out of the starting grid at the Cadet Invite to start the season. They finish it together next Saturday at the Class 3A State Meet in Fort Dodge. It will be Miller's fourth trip. they qualified in Pella on Wednesday as the Cadets finished fourth.
Jase Beaubien, here running at the Cub Invite in Nevada earlier this season, was the top Cadet finisher at the Class 3A State Qualifier in Pella on Wednesday. He finished 33rd to end his senior campaign.
The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet girls had a string of State Meet qualifiers dating back to 2014 as they headed into Wednesday’s Qualifier in Pella. They’ve also had four medalists along the way. Nakia Ollivierre and Teah Miller made sure the Cadets added to the first, both now with a chance to add to the second coming up next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
The freshman Ollivierre, ranked sixth coming into the meet, finished third to make her first State Meet. Miller took ninth to make her fourth. Both in arguably the toughest 3A qualifier in the State this year.
