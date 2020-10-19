Rana Janes
Buy Now

Iowa Falls-Alden's Rana Janes rises for a kill attempt during Monday's Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal versus second-ranked Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Cadets made the Cowgirls work for a three-set victory, but saw their season come to an end.

 Justin Ites/Times Citizen

Like most of the opponents that find themselves in the path of second-ranked Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, there are no answers for the offense of all-state hitter Morgan Middleton.

Hosting Iowa Falls-Alden to begin Class 3A Regional play Monday, the Cowgirls (25-2) grinded their way to a three-set victory (25-13, 25-12, 25-19) that ended the Cadets' season in the quarterfinal round for the second consecutive year.

Jocelyn Mulford
Buy Now

Jocelyn Mulford digs a serve during Monday's Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal match in Clarion.
Jenny Wibholm
Buy Now

Jenny Wibholm finished her high school career second on IF-A's career kills list. She was five short of record holder Kelsey Redmond's total. Wibholm is also third on the all-time digs list to Grace Juhl and Jewel Friend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.