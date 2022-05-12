Iowa Falls-Alden freshman Kale Kalous - pictured during a previous home meet - led the team with an 18-hole 90 score at Wednesday's Class 3A Sectional in Ballard. The Cadets finished seventh in the field, as the season come to an end.
While the Iowa Falls-Alden boys turned in its best 18-hole score of the spring season, a tough field at Wednesday's Class 3A Sectional in Ballard lessened the impact of the team's performance.
The Cadets carded a 373, but that only placed them seventh among the eight team field. Gilbert - one of the top teams in the state - regardless of class - fired a 296 and produced the lowest three cards on the individual leaderboard.
