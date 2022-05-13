Junior sprinter Jazz Dagel qualified for the State Track and Field Championships in three events at Thursday's qualifier meet in Gilbert. She won the 100 and 200 meters, and anchored Iowa Falls-Alden's 4x200 relay that includes Kenley Chaplin, Lily Sanchez and Avery Buresh.
Junior sprinter Jazz Dagel has done a lot of the heavy lifting for the Iowa Falls-Alden girls track team for much of the spring, and she delivered a strong performance when it was needed most.
Competing at Thursday's Class 3A State Qualifier in Gilbert, Dagel won both the 100 and 200 meter sprint events. She followed that by anchoring the Cadets' 4x200 relay to a second-place finish. That result gave her a third State event next week.
