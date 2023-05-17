Jacob Schipper
A winless season came to an end following Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR's Class 3A Substate 2 First round contest at Belmond-Klemme. The host Broncos won the game 4-2, which ended the Cadets' season at 0-13. Jacob Schipper - pictured in a previous home game - kicked in both goals for the visitors.

 Justin Ites/Times Citizen

A frustrating soccer season came to an end for the Iowa Falls-Alden/South Hardin/AGWSR boys in Belmond.

Entering Tuesday's Class 3A Substate 2 First Round clash with Belmond-Klemme, the Cadets had one last shot to record a victory this spring.

