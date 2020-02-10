Trey Lashbrook qualified for his third District meet with a 14-0 major decision in Saturday's Class 1A Sectional in Nashua. He is the only Cougar moving forward. The junior seeks a third State medal, which already includes a third-place finish last season.
Bo Gerbracht, working a tilt here against Sumner-Fredericksburg, finished third at Saturday's Class 1A Sectional in Nashua. He did not get a wrestle back and was one of only three Cougars to win their final match.
With just three wrestlers weighing in at 120 for Saturday’s Class 1A Sectional in Nashua, Trey Lashbrook was a near mortal lock to reach his third-straight District Meet this week. His biggest opponent was the wait.
The top-seeded Lashbrook had to wait through a pair of byes before taking the mat. When he did, it wasn’t against the Denver Cyclone he had anticipated. Instead of ninth-ranked Brooks Meyer, he met senior Chase Lyons (16-8) for the title.
