Sometimes the difference between winning and losing can be as small as a touchdown versus a field goal.
In the first quarter, Ellsworth Community College settled for a field goal while Northeast Oklahoma A&M scored a touchdown and that ended up being the difference in the contest. The two squads traded scores back and forth throughout the next three quarters with the Golden Norsemen earning the 27-24 victory.
