After several marathon matches the night before, the South Hardin girls returned to the tennis courts on Friday against Grundy Center. It was tight with the Tigers winning two singles and two doubles matches, but the Spartans escaped Eldora with the 5-4 victory.
Both Jaidyn Teske and Emma Spieker came out a little tentative and tired after their long matches against Union but were able to get into a groove and take control over a couple of very decent players. At No. 2 singles, Spieker’s match was the first to finish with a 10-2 decision over Amy Cox as the senior improved to 8-1 on the year. Teske had some long volleys with Whitney Laube, but ended up getting the 10-5 victory and move to 6-2 on the season.
