The Iowa Falls-Alden Girls Golf Team won an NCC triangular at Briggs Woods (Webster City) on Monday. Paige Danger and Olivia French were co-medalists with 45 rounds apiece. Pictured (L-R) are Abby Roeske, Danger, French, Brooke Regan and Ella Scholte.
The sport of golf is as much a mental game as a physical one, but the Iowa Falls-Alden girls have mastered both sides of the club during recent meets.
The Cadets proved their team mettle again on Monday, as they defeated North Central Conference rivals Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows to earn a triangular victory at Briggs Woods in Lynx Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.