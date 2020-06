High school coaches already juggled enough roles before COVID-19 led to additional safety gu…

Guidelines for baseball/softball season

•Schools can choose to cancel their seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.

•Transportation guidelines for programs will come from the Iowa Department of Education.

•If a player tests positive for COVID-19, schools must contact the county’s department of public health for guidelines.

•If a team chooses not to play a game due to COVID-19 concerns, it will be required to forfeit unless the local department of public health deems the game unplayable.

•Players and coaches should take their temperatures at home prior to leaving for practices or games. Anyone with a temperature of 100.3 or above should stay home.

•Fans are encouraged to take their temperatures as well prior to leaving home for games with the same guidelines as players.

•Players and coaches should wash their hands prior to practices and use hand sanitizer after coming into contact with any shared equipment.

•Coaches are tasked with ensuring social distancing occurs as much as possible during practices and games.

•Dugouts are not to be used during practices, but can be used for games.

•Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans during games.

•Concession stands will not be permitted at games.

•There will also be no additional adaptations to the pitch count rules for baseball.

•Softball regional play will begin on July 13 with the state tournament set for July 27-31.

•Baseball postseason play will get under way on July 9. The state tournament will be held July 24 through Aug. 1.