After playing pretty good softball over the course of the last week, the AGWSR Cougars took a bit of a step back Wednesday in Waterloo. The Columbus Sailors held them to just two hits and two runs in a 10-2 game.
WC scored a pair in the first inning before AGWSR halved that in the third with one. Avery Lafrenz scored after getting hit by a pitch, and moved to second on a passed ball, before an error put Elise Olson on and a Trevyn Smith single batted the run in.
