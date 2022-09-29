One of the big things AGWSR head coach James Koop wanted this season was to have more Class A, District 3 wins than he had a year ago. If his squad did that, a playoff spot would take care of itself.
After taking consecutive district losses the last two weeks to the best two teams in the field, the Cougars (3-2, 2-2) are left with needing one more win to better last year’s district wins. They have two games left and the first is this Friday when they travel to Hudson to face the Pirates (2-3, 1-3), a team that was expected to be much improved after going 1-7 last fall.
