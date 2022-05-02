While the Iowa Falls-Alden girls dropped Friday's North Central Conference golf meet to host Humboldt, head coach Dave Bonde is pleased to see his team collectively show more consistency on the course.
The Wildcats won Friday's head-to-head competition by 22 stokes, and swept the top two scores. Nora Carlson topped the leaderboard with a low round of 40, while teammate Noelle Hamand finished with a 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.