The second quarter proved costly for South Hardin. Gladbrook-Reinbeck drained triples and were able to nab rebounds to pull away from their pesky visitors. After trading leads seven times in the opening frame the Rebels slowly pulled away for the 68-50 lead to open the NICL-West.
The Tigers (2-1, 0-1) jumped out to a 4-0 advantage that swelled to 7-3 on a three-ball by Lane Luiken before G-R (2-0, 1-0) made one of their seven shots from downtown and then took the lead on a bucket by Will Kiburis. The two went back-and-forth with the two trading baskets. The final SH lead was at 16-15 on a three-pointer by Ryan Walters.
