The AGWSR Cougars dropped a 10-2 decision Tuesday night in Sumner to fall to 2-24 on the season. Host Sumner-Fredericksburg (20-5) collected 11 hits in their 10-2 North Iowa Cedar League crossover win. AGWSR got their two runs on six hits, three walks and an error.
The visitors scored both of those runs in the opening frame. Tessa Sperfslage led off with a pass before moving to second on a Trevyn Smith sacrifice bunt and third on an Elise Olson single. An Avery Lafrenz fielder’s choice plated the lead run. The second came on a Quinn Holmgaard groundout.
