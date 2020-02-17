Some seasons, every win can be the difference maker. For the AGWSR Cougars, this has been one of those seasons. Their home win Friday night, 45-41 over Meskwaki, ended the regular season on an up-note. Which heading into Thursday’s postseason opener against conference rival BCLUW, could make a difference.
Luke Starr finished the night with 19 points to lead all scorers. Tanner Weichers added 13 for the hosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.