Daniel Stahl
Daniel Stahl

The AGWSR Cougar boys took fifth in the Falcon Tournament in Parkersburg on Monday. They finished 20 shots behind the winning hosts. Daniel Stahl and Trey Lashbrook finished tied for ninth with 42 in the six-team, 36-golfer meet.

“I thought, for the most part, we played pretty decent,” AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper said. “We have to clean some things up around the greens and limit the number of putts that we take. We also need to make sure one bad hole doesn't turn into multiple bad holes.”

Trey Lashbrook
Trey Lashbrook

