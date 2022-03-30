Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff (left) was on the bubble after the State Qualifier, and just missed a trip to Des Moines. Cale Culver looks to return there after qualifying in the long jump. Culver also has his aim on the 100 meter dash after a injury slowed him in the qualifier.
Cale Culver did not have his best day when he jumped at the State Track and Field Championships in Des Moines last spring. A downpour certainly did not help, neither did a hamstring injury he was nursing late in the season. Still, AGWSR's lone State qualifier finished 12th.
Culver returns as a senior for second-year head coach Bill Heubner and brings in some speed. He narrowly missed qualifying in the 100 meter dash, as did Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff in the 1600 meter run. Both seniors hope to get to the Blue Oval this May.
