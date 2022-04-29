The AGWSR Cougar boys had a rare hiccup 48 hours earlier, but came back Thursday to win by 60. Daniel Stahl won his eighth medal of the season with an even-par 35 to lead them to a 165-225 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Wellsburg.
“We were able to clean up some things that have added strokes to our total over the last few meets,” AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper said. “We again had all six guys in the 40's which gives us the ability to score any one of those guys. We will continue to work on things down the stretch run to refine our game and get ready for the postseason.”
