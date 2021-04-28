The busiest week of the season for AGWSR’s boys continued Tuesday with a triangular in Hampton. The Cougars finished between winner Grundy Center (168) and the Hampton-Dumont/CAL Bulldogs (187) with a 182.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit lately,” said AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper. “We’re leaving a lot of strokes on the course. Guys aren’t trusting themselves and are starting to question things a little bit more. We can be very good when we clean those things up. But if you take out the big scores on some holes, I thought we played really well.”
