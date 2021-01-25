Rory Siems has three more years to improve on her sixth-place finish at the IWCOA Girls State Championships this past weekend. She’s not alone as sophomores Kylie Willems and Trinity Rotgers, a 2020 placewinner, will be back as well.
The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State championships may have only just been held for the third time this weekend, but the AGWSR Cougars are three-for-three in putting somebody on the podium.
The Cougars had three girls in Coralville Jan. 22-23, and all three won at least once. Trinity Rotgers (138) went 1-2 in her try to become a two-time placewinner after placing eighth last year. Rory Siems (160) went 2-3, losing for the first time in the semifinals, and placed sixth. Kylie Willems (170) finished 1-2.
