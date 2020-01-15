The AGWSR Cougar girls have struggled even in their wins this season. That continued Tuesday in Parkersburg as they held on to a 39-34 win over Aplington-Parkersburg. AGWSR’s boys have been struggling as well, and that also continued in a 65-42 loss to the Falcons.
Down 12-8 after the first quarter, and 18-15 at the half, the Cougar girls doubled their point total in the third verse and took a 30-25 lead into the fourth. AGWSR held a nine-point lead just ahead of the midway point of the final quarter, but A-P worked back to within four at the end with key Cougar defender MaKanna Kuper on the bench with a turned ankle.
