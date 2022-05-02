The AGWSR Cougars took advantage of a small Aplington-Parkersburg team to win their second meet of the season. Like they did against Gladbrook-Reinbeck a day earlier, the Cougars won the meet simply by having a full team. The Falcons put just two girls on the course
Day took-runner-up honors as the Cougars beat the host Falcons with a 246 at Legend Trail in Parkersburg. A-P did not score with just two girls. Brianna Kruger (56), Gabby Kruger (59) and Avery Lafrenz (66) rounded out the visiting board. Jaelyn Graham and Claire Diamond turned in non-scoring cards of 73 and 74 respectively.
