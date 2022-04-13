AGWSR had the opportunity to see nine NICL schools in an extremely competitive and tough field at Hudson on Tuesday.
The Cougars collected three medals and eighth place in the 15 team meet on a cold and windy evening. Decorah won the meet with 128.5 points, followed by a string of conference schools – Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg. AGWSR finished ahead of Hudson, Wapsie Valley, Union, BCLUW and East Marshall in the conference.
