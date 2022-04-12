A promising season opener a week earlier did not translate well Monday night for the AGWSR Cougar girls. They dropped a 198-240 decision to BCLUW on the South Hardin Rec Area course in Union.
“This is definitely going to be a building year after losing Hannah Homeyer and Alayna Hunt last season,” said AGWSR head coach Stacy Drake. “But we have some girls that have some great potential. I am excited to see how the season goes.”
