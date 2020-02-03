With Friday’s road conference split Friday at LeGrand, the AGWSR Cougar basketball squads continue their separate waus. The girls ran their records to 12-5 overall and 6-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West with a 40-30 win over East Marshall. The boys fell to 5-11 and 3-6 with a 52-41 loss to the Mustangs.
The Cougar girls turned in another outstanding defensive effort in picking up the season sweep of the Mustangs. Down 13-10 after the first quarter, AGWSR turned the screws to limit the hosts to just two points in the second verse to take a 17-15 lead into the half.
