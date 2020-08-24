AGWSR head volleyball coach Jill Smith said the IGHSAU Covid-19 guidelines were workable, but her team was still hit by the disease. One player tested positive, forcing the school to push back the start of the season.
The AGWSR Cougars' volleyball season was set to start Tuesday with the Grundy Center Quad. Instead, that start has been pushed back due to one player testing positive for COVID-19.
“We had one athlete test positive. Four total - including the girl who tested positive - have to quarantine for 14 days,” AGWSR head coach Jill Smith said. “We will not be playing in the quad in Grundy on Tuesday. Will have everyone back for GR on to Sept. 8.”
