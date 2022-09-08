BCLUW has a new coach. With Friday’s 14-13 win over Hudson, they also have their first two-game winning streak since the first two games of the 2014 season. The Comets snapped a 13-game losing streak, dating back to Sept. 11, 2020, with a 20-14 overtime win over East Marshall in week one.
Meanwhile, AGWSR has also won their first two games of the season. Both were played at home. This will be the first road trip of the season.
