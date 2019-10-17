AGWSR and Gladbrook-Reinbeck have been on a collision course all season. Since last season, actually. If the past is any indication, dating back to 11-player football and tussles on the basketball court, Friday night should be a war.
This edition of the rivalry looks a lot like last year’s, only with the Cougars coming in with an extra win. Both lost non-district games to third-ranked Turkey Valley, but G-R also lost to number-one Don Bosco. With only district champions guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, Friday will likely mean a district title and that berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.