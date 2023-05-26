Any time the AGWSR Cougars and East Marshall Mustangs meet on the softball diamond, there’s usually North Iowa Cedar League-West title ramifications on the line. That may again be the case after AGWSR’s 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday in LeGrand, but the season is still in its infancy.
“Pitching was great, defense was shakey, and hitting wasn’t great but it was a total team effort to win tonight,” said AGWSR head coach Brock Holmgaard. “Everyone from the dugout to centerfield did exactly what was needed of them. We didn’t have any errors in the field, which was exciting to see. Base running needs to be better, but we will work on that. We also hit the ball much better off a great pitcher.”
